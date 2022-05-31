Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,245 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Independence worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Independence in the third quarter worth $10,239,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $4,089,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $3,898,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the third quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Independence by 25.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 355,099 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

