Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,296 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Silver Crest Acquisition worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition by 13.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,334,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159,700 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Silver Crest Acquisition by 122.3% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 778,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after buying an additional 428,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

