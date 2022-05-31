Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Slam during the third quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Slam by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 34.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

