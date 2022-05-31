Glazer Capital LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,164 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $7,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCICU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,518,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,300,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.