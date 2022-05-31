Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,868 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEKK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

TEKK stock opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

