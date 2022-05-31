Glazer Capital LLC Sells 7,287 Shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.02% of Recharge Acquisition worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Recharge Acquisition by 6.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCHG stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.00.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

