Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Down 37.5% in May

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Glen Burnie Bancorp worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBZ remained flat at $$11.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49.

Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Glen Burnie Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

