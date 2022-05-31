GNY Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29,985.00 (GNY)

GNY (GNY) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $29,985.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

