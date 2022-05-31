Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Short Interest Up 46.2% in May

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO remained flat at $$10.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,135. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Golden Path Acquisition has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $13.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,015,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in Golden Path Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 574,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,468,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,077,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Path Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

