GQG Partners LLC Acquires 217,744 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,744 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises 3.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.17% of Charter Communications worth $1,372,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $510.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,800. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.33 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.27.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $689.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

