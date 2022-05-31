GQG Partners LLC Acquires 23,293 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 562.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded down $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.62. The company had a trading volume of 207,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,501. The stock has a market cap of $230.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.61 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

