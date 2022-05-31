GQG Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,241,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,628,637 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal makes up 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 2.16% of ArcelorMittal worth $644,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after buying an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after buying an additional 1,152,019 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,015,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($51.61) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

MT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. 213,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,290. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.