GQG Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 126.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,525 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 86,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 843.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,084,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 969,798 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.90 ($7.42) to €6.00 ($6.45) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.20 ($6.67) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 192,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

