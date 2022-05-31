GQG Partners LLC Has $429.64 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,013,323 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $429,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

NYSE:BX traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, hitting $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,390. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $91.39 and a one year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 1,041,488 shares worth $63,225,453. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

