GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.97. 37,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,715. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $163.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $315.68 and its 200-day moving average is $316.79.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

