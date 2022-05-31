GQG Partners LLC Purchases 5,807,202 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 4.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.77% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,982,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $98.82. 830,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,747,478. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. The firm has a market cap of $416.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.73.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

