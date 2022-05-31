GQG Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,473,151 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,937,000. GQG Partners LLC owned 1.82% of Agnico Eagle Mines as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 107,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

