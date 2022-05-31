GQG Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GQG Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 688,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 295,659 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 1.2% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Lam Research worth $495,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $7.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.77. 25,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $442.53 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $493.18 and its 200-day moving average is $577.11.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

