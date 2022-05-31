GQG Partners LLC Sells 5,298,886 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,298,886 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $122,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.4% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 49,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,676,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Meta Platforms by 10.9% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.32. The company had a trading volume of 463,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,720,880. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

