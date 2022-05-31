GQG Partners LLC Takes $2.33 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,215 shares of company stock worth $3,640,491 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $102.29. 33,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,539. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

