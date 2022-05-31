GQG Partners LLC Takes Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,519,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $783,509,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,274,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

