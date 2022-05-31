Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graham (Get Rating)
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.
