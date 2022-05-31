Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Up 32.1% in May

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 22,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Graham has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 174.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Graham by 9,940.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Graham by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GHM. Colliers Securities lowered Graham from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graham from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graham currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.18.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

