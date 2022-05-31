Grainger (LON:GRI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 290 ($3.67) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.93) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.68) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 358 ($4.53).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 308.40 ($3.90) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 296.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 298.65. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 340 ($4.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.08 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

