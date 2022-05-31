Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,100 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 30th total of 1,124,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.9 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,353. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

