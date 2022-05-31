Greenlight Capital Inc. Acquires 75,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sonos accounts for approximately 0.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Sonos worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Sonos stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 82,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,004. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.