Greenlight Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Greenlight Capital Inc. reduced its stake in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $122,578,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $34,545,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FREY traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,165. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.42.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

FREYR Battery Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.