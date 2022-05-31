GRS Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

GRS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,473 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises 2.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,340,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,733,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,527,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PK. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.
Park Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.