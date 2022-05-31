GRS Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 2.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

SUI traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,688. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.45. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.11.

Sun Communities Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

