GRS Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.15.

EQR traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. 31,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

