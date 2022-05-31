GRS Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1,331.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,476,000 after purchasing an additional 669,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,416,000 after purchasing an additional 619,464 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 991,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,057,000 after purchasing an additional 316,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $66.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

