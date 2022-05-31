Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAC traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.38. 70,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.95. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

