Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 12,376 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

NYSE GD opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

