Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,949 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $35,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of BBN stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

