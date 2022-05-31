Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,658 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $37,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $161.00 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.