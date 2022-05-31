Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Extra Space Storage worth $29,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of EXR opened at $180.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.29 and a 52-week high of $228.84.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.40%.
Extra Space Storage Profile (Get Rating)
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Extra Space Storage (EXR)
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.