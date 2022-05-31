Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $26.11 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cintas worth $26,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $396.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.35. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $345.33 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

