Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Digital Realty Trust worth $41,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.35 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.