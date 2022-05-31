Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 22,852 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,660 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of VMware worth $26,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $4,872,849,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after buying an additional 3,075,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VMware by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,531,734 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $409,258,000 after buying an additional 2,051,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,728 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $292,964,000 after buying an additional 1,684,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $137,704,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.58 and a 200 day moving average of $116.67. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

