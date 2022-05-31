Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,733,100 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the April 30th total of 8,617,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63,665.5 days.

Haidilao International stock remained flat at $$1.75 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $6.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Haidilao International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

