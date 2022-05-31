Handy Price Up 65.7% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $71,328.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Handy has traded up 65.7% against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00886231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.00551678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032368 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

