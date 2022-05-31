HARD Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $70.08 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 30th. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $786.74 or 0.02479526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00412618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00033043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008212 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

