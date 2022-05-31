Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.85.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.