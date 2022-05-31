Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. Harsco reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Harsco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Harsco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Harsco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Harsco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $663.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harsco has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

