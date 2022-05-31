Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in ASML by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $578.65. 21,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $509.55 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $596.83 and its 200-day moving average is $675.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $4.1903 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

