Harvest Volatility Management LLC Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.29. 425,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,423,442. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.