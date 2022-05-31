Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 4,837 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.04. 41,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.23 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.30.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

