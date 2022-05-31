Harvest Volatility Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, reaching $581.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $586.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.71 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.92.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

