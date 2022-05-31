Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $522.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,897. The company has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.45.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

