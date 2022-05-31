Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,780,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,679 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,446,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,715,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,636,000 after buying an additional 1,402,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,584. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260,464. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.86.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

