Harvest Volatility Management LLC Invests $3.50 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,397,000 after buying an additional 1,445,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,067,000 after buying an additional 1,139,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 85.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,049,000 after buying an additional 779,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.20. The stock had a trading volume of 114,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,086. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.72 and a beta of 0.28. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,602 shares of company stock valued at $113,222,449 in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

